Woman calls police on nephew, 'he stole from me and squatted in my house.' AITA?

"AITA for calling the police on my nephew after he stole from me and squatted in my house?"

I (45F) am in a difficult situation with my nephew (25M) and my family, and I need some perspective as I simply feel terrible about this whole situation. Last year, my nephew lost his job and couldn't afford to stay with his friends anymore.

Having helped raise him and having such a deep connection, I decided to help him out. I had recently bought a house over the summer to rent out, so I let him stay there until he could get back on his feet. I also gave him 3000 dollars to help with living expenses and such.

A few months later, he landed a job at a major tech firm, and during Thanksgiving, he bragged that his starting salary was almost as much as I've been making after 10 years in my current job. I was naturally very enthused for him and extremely proud.