Woman calls sister brat for always bringing up her cancer, sister says she's jealous.

Siblings don't always get along. Usually, this evens out with age, but if one sibling gets spoiled over the other, the resentment can last forever. On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman is tired of her sister constantly pining for attention.

She writes:

My sister (19f) and I (22f) are not very close. She was diagnosed with a lung problem when she was born, and when she was three, she developed a rare form of cancer. This meant our parents focused a lot on curing it and expected me to be on hand to entertain her, keep her mind off of cancer, and make sure she felt loved.