Woman calls sister 'shady' for sneakily selling a TV still mounted to her wall. AITA? MINI UPDATE

NTA, your sister takes cash from your cash stash, gets groceries from you, gets iPhone from you, but you cant keep TV and then doesn't even discuss it with you before posting it. Wow she is shady OP, be happy she ain't talking to you, change your locks.

dcott29 said:

NTA. It’s her TV to sell yes. That also means it’s on her make the exchange. Not just say “hey the buyer is on the way” without talking to you before hand. If she took it off the wall and you never saw it again that’s totally fine. But inviting strangers your house without talking to you first is way wrong. And also expecting you to take it off the wall and make the exchange without her is crazy.