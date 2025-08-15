Woman calls sister 'shady' for sneakily selling a TV still mounted to her wall. AITA? MINI UPDATE

My (30F) sister (28F) lived with me in my current house over 2 years ago. She since has moved out. She left behind some belongings, one of them was a 40” smart TV that she left mounted to the wall of her old bedroom, which is now my downstairs living room.
Me and my partner as well as her son, my nephew (4) use it daily. She has mentioned the TV a few times over the years but never really stressed it. Lately my sister has come into some big financial issues, and needs help. My boyfriend and I help as much as we can.
It’s important to note that nobody else in our family will help my sister with money anymore due to her not paying back small debts. Therefore I am really the only person who gives her any financial support. Most recently I bought her an iPhone on marketplace for $200 because hers was broken.
I have not asked her to pay me back for this. Also my boyfriend and I constantly buy her groceries, and give her food we buy-but will not eat. Additionally we buy her son special items whenever he comes over for a sleepover.
So the incident happened 2 nights ago. My sister came over during the day to grab some gas money from my cash stash, so she could take her kids to the water park. Absolutely! Come get it. While in my house she took the liberty to take a photo of the TV she left behind and post it to Facebook marketplace for $100.
I was not aware of this. At 7 pm that night I get a text from her saying that 2 strangers will be at my home shortly to take the TV and asked me to collect the $100 for her. Mind you. My partner and I were actively watching a movie on that TV.
I. Was. Livid. I called her and gave her a piece of my mind. Called her shady, said she was disrespectful and delusional if she thought that behavior was acceptable or normal in any way. I said it was bonkers for her to believe she could just do that without talking to me.
She doubled down and reminded me it was her TV and I didn’t have a say. She even went so far as to say I “clearly couldn’t care less about my nephews” and that I was more concerned about my own “convenience." Eventually after some back and fourth I had my BF sent her $85 and told her we would be keeping the TV. She hasn’t spoken with me since. So I am wondering AITA?
Aggravating-Pie-1639 said:
NTA, but I think you know it’s time to cut her off.
Outrageous-Arm1945 said:
NTA, $85 seems a cheap price to pay to never have to be her bank again.
WabbitCZEN said:
NTA. She left it for two years. That's your TV now.
Flat-Replacement4828 said:
HECK no. NTA. That's her TV, but it's your freaking home! She can't invite people to your house lol. Especially when she ain't even there. You're supposed to just let some random strangers into your home?? Like, that's genuinely what she thought was going to happen?
bill-schick said:
NTA, your sister takes cash from your cash stash, gets groceries from you, gets iPhone from you, but you cant keep TV and then doesn't even discuss it with you before posting it. Wow she is shady OP, be happy she ain't talking to you, change your locks.
dcott29 said:
NTA. It’s her TV to sell yes. That also means it’s on her make the exchange. Not just say “hey the buyer is on the way” without talking to you before hand. If she took it off the wall and you never saw it again that’s totally fine. But inviting strangers your house without talking to you first is way wrong. And also expecting you to take it off the wall and make the exchange without her is crazy.
Thanks all for your input and feedback about this situation. Everyone has helped put this in perspective for me. I might not have been TA in this situation , but I am certainly not doing myself or my sister any favors by continuing to allow her to use me. I will be working on my enabling behaviors.
For anyone who likes drama - she came by my house today and we had the worst fight of our relationship. It will be rocky at best moving forward. She was not willing to accept any criticism and stays firm that I am just a cold evil person and I called her awful things for trying to sell “her TV."
I mean she absolutely saw no fault in what she did and how she did it. I’m done trying to convince her otherwise. My heart hurts not for her and I -but at the idea I may see less of my nephews. I will stay strong and be better at setting healthy boundaries moving forward. Thank you.