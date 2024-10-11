Woman calls out sister for 'unique' and 'free range' parenting style at family gathering. AITA?

"AITA for calling out my sister’s 'unique' parenting style at a family gathering?"

So, I (F28) went to a family barbecue over the weekend, and my sister (F30) brought her two kids (ages 5 and 7). Now, I’m all for letting kids be kids, but she has this super unconventional approach to parenting that honestly blows my mind. She believes in "free-range parenting," which sounds great in theory, but in practice, it’s just chaos.

As soon as we arrived, she let the kids run wild while she just sat on her phone, saying she wanted them to “explore” and “learn independence.” So there they were, running into the street, climbing trees, and making mud pies like it was a scene out of a movie. I tried to keep an eye on them, but when I noticed my niece almost fall off a swing set, I lost it a little.