Woman calls sister's cat tattoo 'unnatural,' sister claps back, 'She started shaking.' AITA?

So my cat Barry died 3 months ago of old age. I've been absolutely devastated, we adopted him and we've had him since I was 6 and I was very attached to him. I'm 21 now and really wanted to get something in memory of him, and since he was a black cat I got a small tattoo of a black cat in memory of him on my arm. My sister (27) didn't like him much and doesn't like animals in general, but never did anything to hurt him whatsoever.
Thing is, we were all at my cousins engagement party 2 days ago, since we're all close we helped him with the preparations and stayed late to help his mom (my aunt) and dad with the house and cleaning up. We sat down to talk and it was late and my aunt's husband asked what happened to our cat and I explained it to him, he said he was sorry to hear that and the usual stuff, I showed my family the tattoo and that I got it for Barry, my sister looked at my tattoo and said "stupid, that won't bring him back!"
I was in complete shock, like some humiliated loser I just mumbled "I'm trying to do something kind in his memory, I loved that cat a lot", she laughed and said it wasn't that, it was that a tattoo was nasty and unnatural and made me look unclean. She also likes to pretend to be very religious (doesn't practice religion as needed though) and said "how will you give your body back to the lord with a tattoo?"
I said "how will you give your body back to the lord with a nose job, an eyebrow lift, lip filler and veneers?" (I know she's had more done but I don't care). She just started shaking and crying, snot running down her mouth saying I was questioning her loyalty to god and a full mental breakdown. My family is incredibly angry at me so that's why I just came here.
AITA? Should I apologize? It really hurt how she treated my memory of Barry so I don't feel like apologizing, but I don't know. I also want to add that I'm not against plastic surgery nor do I care, I just wanted to clap back at her.
Worthtreward said:
What you did is called fighting fire with fire and she deserved it. So not the ahole.
BeardManMichael said:
NTA. Your sister needs help. She sounds like a nutcase.
Tabernerus said:
Your sister sounds exhausting. And why was your family angry at you but not her for mocking you? NTA. They all sound insufferable.
VividAd3415 said:
NTA, and well done for whipping that witty retort right back at her. She likely responded that strongly because of her lack of a legitimate response to your spot-on observation. It was an immature defense mechanism, and your parents are enabling her. She sister sounds like a pretty unhappy person. Good for you for standing up for yourself.
NoSummer1345 said:
NTA. Great clapback btw.
Latter_Broccoli_8263 said:
NTA at all. If she can’t take an insult like an adult she shouldn’t be dishing them out.
HakunaYouTaTas said:
NTA. Those that live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones, and all that. Rest in peace Barry (and rest in pieces, sister's ego!)