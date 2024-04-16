Woman calls sister's cat tattoo 'unnatural,' sister claps back, 'She started shaking.' AITA?

So my cat Barry died 3 months ago of old age. I've been absolutely devastated, we adopted him and we've had him since I was 6 and I was very attached to him. I'm 21 now and really wanted to get something in memory of him, and since he was a black cat I got a small tattoo of a black cat in memory of him on my arm. My sister (27) didn't like him much and doesn't like animals in general, but never did anything to hurt him whatsoever.

Thing is, we were all at my cousins engagement party 2 days ago, since we're all close we helped him with the preparations and stayed late to help his mom (my aunt) and dad with the house and cleaning up. We sat down to talk and it was late and my aunt's husband asked what happened to our cat and I explained it to him, he said he was sorry to hear that and the usual stuff, I showed my family the tattoo and that I got it for Barry, my sister looked at my tattoo and said "stupid, that won't bring him back!"