Woman asks if she'd be wrong to cancel baby shower because someone wants to bring kids.

Depending on who you ask, children are either adorable miracles or sticky, loud, little maniacs. Not everyone wants or likes being around kids, and that's ok.

Reddit user u/Glittering_Party4188 is child-free and wants to keep it that way. Her best friend, on the other hand, is pregnant. She planned on having a small baby shower for her friend, but she does not want anyone else bringing their kids to her party.

Now, she's asking the internet, "WIBTA (Would I Be The A**hole) if I canceled a baby shower?"

She writes:

So my bf and I (F31) are both strictly child-free, while I tolerate screaming children politely, I don’t ever want to be close to one if I don’t have to (like going to a playground and expecting it to be peaceful). I avoid kids because I simply don’t like them.