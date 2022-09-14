Woman asks if she'd be wrong to cancel baby shower because someone wants to bring kids.

Reddit user u/Glittering_Party4188 is child-free and wants to keep it that way. Her best friend, on the other hand, is pregnant. She planned on having a small baby shower for her friend, but she does not want anyone else bringing their kids to her party.
She writes:
So my bf and I (F31) are both strictly child-free, while I tolerate screaming children politely, I don’t ever want to be close to one if I don’t have to (like going to a playground and expecting it to be peaceful). I avoid kids because I simply don’t like them.
My good friend Eva is pregnant and we’ve been friends for over 10 years, she’s visiting me in a couple of months and will be staying over. My other friend Valerie (we all went to college together ) suggested we throw Eva a small baby shower because we hadn’t seen her since the pregnancy announcement.