Host threatens cancel Halloween party when guests can't follow 'one requirement.' AITA? UPDATED.

"AITAH For Wanting to Cancel My Halloween Party?"

Every year I (23F) throw a Halloween party for a small group of friends to just come, hang out, and eat some food.

My ONLY requirement is that you dress up- it’s Halloween, it’s a costume party, it makes sense. I don’t even care what you dress up as or how lazy it is, just come in something. Come in PJs and dress as a “bed head” I don’t care, something simple, but matches with the theme of costume party.

Every year I throw this party and every year it seems to be a whole argument over people not wanting to dress up because they don’t have the money or it’s lame or they just don’t want to, etc.