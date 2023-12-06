Woman cancels a trip because her fiancé's ex and baby plan to join. AITA? UPDATED.

You can still have a family vacation without the ex. His ex also needs to be put on an information diet. Yes, she needs to know when her son is leaving the country, but no, she doesn't need details. Grayson is with his dad, not some deranged stranger. I'd even give her mis information on specific details, but I'm petty like that!

Why the hell have you let her get away with being the third wheel in your relationship? Coming to YOUR birthday party, invited to camping trips, inviting herself on YOUR vacations. She does this bs because no one tells her NO.