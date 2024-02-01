Woman punishes husband by canceling anniversary after he ruins her terrarium, 'this was my pride and joy.'

Am I being oversensitive about my plants? My friends are pretty evenly split and have pointed out that he was just trying to be thoughtful, however misguided it was.

OP responded to some comments:

deathandtaxes2023 says:

NTA (Not the A%^#ole) - and I doubt your husband was trying to help. Firstly, if you have only opened it a few times then he knows it doesn't get watered that often. Secondly, he knows how much it means to you, so should know that you would have taken care of it before you went or would have left very detailed instructions.