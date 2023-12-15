Woman cancels Christmas, 'we end up broke, with our house trashed and our kids miserable.' AITA?

So hubby is over it, he's refusing to host this year, he doesn't even want to go out or visit anyone on the day, he just wants to have a dinner with us and our kids, and I am pretty much in agreement.

It's just so much work and such a miserable experience but the parents are all guilting us and complaining that nobody will help clean their house or cook so they can't have it there.

I said they can have Christmas wherever they like but we would like a year off having to do any work or going anywhere; they're telling me we are AHs because Christmas is about family and I shouldn't let other people's negative attitudes get in the way of having a nice time with family.