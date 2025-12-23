Woman cancels family vacation because of bedbugs. AITA?

"AITA for canceling a trip because of bedbugs?"

My husband (23M) and I (22F) recently discovered bed bugs in our apartment. I caught it early and have only seen a few, but I know from experience that acting immediately is important.

We have a planned trip coming up to visit his family in Florida, and someone is also supposed to stay at our house while we’re gone to pet-sit. I told him I don’t feel comfortable traveling or having someone stay in our home until the bed bugs are fully treated, because I don’t want to risk spreading them to his family, a hotel, or the person staying at our place.