Woman makes friend regret 'firing' her from bridal party by canceling her bachelorette. AITA?

About a month later, I and two other girls were removed from the bridal party group chat, along with a paragraph from the bride stating that we were no longer invited because we weren't "honoring her wishes."

When asked, she didn't explain what she meant or what we had done wrong. Two days later, she added us back to the chat, apologized, citing stress, and we all talked it out and made up.

Yesterday, the same thing happened, except this time I was the only one removed with a paragraph criticizing me, stating that I'm not respecting her or her wishes, and that she wishes she never invited me or asked me to be a bridesmaid. When asked what happened or what I did wrong, again, there was no response.