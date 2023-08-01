Woman cancels last minute on friend's bday, 'you'd understand if you had kids;' AITA?

I told her that 'I'm sorry, but I'm afraid I won't be able to come to your birthday party because I'm not feeling well.' She asked what was wrong, and I told her that I was extremely exhausted and there was no way I can be at her party. I literally heard her sigh angrily and she said 'But what about our promise?'

I broke my arm while racing and still traveled a 1000 miles for your birthday, but you can't drive 20 miles to see me? If your fat a&s can reach the grocery store, then you would come here if you actually cared.'

That's when I became mad and told her 'Well if you had kids then you would understand ' and that's when she said 'F#ck you' and hung up. (That wasn't the entire conversation).