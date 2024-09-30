Woman cancels wedding after her fiancé's behavior at bachelor party; 'This ISN'T normal right?' AITA? UPDATED

I was upset and confronted my fiancé about it when he got home the day of our wedding. He got all defensive and said “it’s what guys do on their bachelor party nights, it’s the last night we have being single babe.”

He was hungover and I was furious because I understand, but you don’t just go making out with girls and licking drinks off their br%$st.

I just decided to try to forget it and go on with the wedding until he was in the shower and his phone kept going off (we do have a rule where we don’t go through each others phones unless there’s a reason and we have to let the other person know if we are going through them).