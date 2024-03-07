Woman can't forgive cousin for disobeying grandmother's dying wish involving family heirloom. AITA?

Oh, and something to consider is that owning a piano comes with costs. You have to have room to store or display it. When moving to a new home the piano adds complications and costs, etc. I know friends who dragged around a family heirloom like that for years before finding it a new home or selling it. So since you are keeping it, do keep playing. Maybe that's why grandma left it to you, to get you to play more.

Croissantal said:

NTA. Your cousin’s tantrum is probably not unrelated to the reason your grandmother chose you and not him to bestow the piano to. She knew he was a musician and yet she chose you, she went with her heart and she clearly chose correctly - you are appreciating this gift for the true sentimental value it holds rather than any childish entitlement to it. Your cousin on the other hand acted like a spoiled brat and escalated it to an extreme degree. I wouldn’t say you should never forgive him, but don’t feel any obligation to right now if you still feel hurt about it.