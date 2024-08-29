Woman catches her sister snooping through her house, 'AITA for supporting my husband?'

After seeing the footage I asked my mom how to go about talking to my sister, showed her the video and she was also disgusted and disappointed of her actions. My sister is also someone that no one ever stands up to in my family.

She has a history of overreacting when met with any criticism and has no issues with becoming confrontational. I know this and really didn’t want to mention anything so instead decided to babysit her whenever we had gatherings.

Over the winter, things quiet down and the few gatherings we had everyone was inside and no incidents occurred. I thought maybe she had gotten it out of her system and we can all move on. Until the summer, when we started moving our gatherings outside, her always hanging inside while everyone is outside began.