Woman changes family's last name 'secretly,' 'no one OWNS the name.' AITA?

"AITA for changing my family's last name 'secretly' while not informing anyone?"

I (38f) got married 3 years ago to my husband (41m). I changed my last name to his immediately following. My relationship with my in-laws was never super, but it was civil until about 2020 when our differences became obvious and were hard to reconcile.

They have never welcomed me into their family, and never put forth any effort to be apart of our lives. At first my husband just said things like “they are like this with new people” “this is just how they are” Over time though, they have not only managed to alienate me, but my husband as well.