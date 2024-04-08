Woman chronicles multi-year saga of sociopathic sister; 'The alleged golden child framed me for a felony.' AITA? UPDATED 3X

When our parents learned of this, my sister tried to deny the words she'd spoken to me. But my dad knows the owner of that restaurant. We were seated away from other noisy guests, and were put right below a CCTV camera with audio. It caught everything.

And my parents had the video within hours from the restaurant owner. They played it in front of my sister, and told her this is exactly why she's not getting much in the will. Her child might be, but not her. That's when she threw a tantrum and walked out screaming at them.

And this time, she didn't come back. She got in her car and drove all the way back to LA without another word to any of us. She later called to say her boyfriend had left her. And she didn't know where he was.