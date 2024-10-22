Woman claims to be disabled in front of her parents; parents say; 'You're LYING.' AITA?

Things have mostly been fine with my parents, but now whenever I mention disability around my mother in any context, I can tell she's clearly torn between her guilt at yelling at me and her anger at me for my 'appropriation'.

TL;DR: I am disabled, but not necessarily in the traditional sense. When I mentioned this to my mother offhandedly, she yelled at me. Now I'm worried that I really am exaggerating or labeling myself with a term I don't deserve to use. Am I the asshole here?

Let's ee whst readers thought:

willinghuy writes:

NTA. Chronic illness, weak immune system and disabled here. You are not the AH at all for being truthful about your disability status.