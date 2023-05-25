Woman commands sister to pay for her childcare since she wants a childfree wedding.

Weddings are 10/10 solid parties (usually). Sometimes you don't want a child at a cool party, though. Child-free weddings are common but inconvenient for parents who have to find childcare.
She writes:
My (f25) sister's wedding (F28) is in two months. I was invited as a regular guest, not a bridesmaid or MOH since we live a state apart. She recently sent out inventions.
There's a certain level of involvement and time that goes into being part of a bridal party, which I understand. I want to be there for my sister, and I'd like to see her marry.
But the problem is I'm a single mom. My son is six, and I need to be home watching him when he's not at school. So being out for hours isn't in the cards for me right now. My sister's wedding is child-free.