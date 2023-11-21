Woman complains that her husband's kids won't forget about their late mom, friends say 'stop saying those kids look like you!'

Woman constantly competes with husband's late wife, friends say "you need to stop."

Affectionate-Chip771 writes:

My sister, Sarah, is married to James. James has three children with his late wife, Zarah: 9-year-old boy/girl twins and an almost 8-year-old boy. Their mom passed away six weeks after the youngest was born. Sarah and James met a year later, moved in together a year after that, and married five years ago.

Sarah gets along really well with her stepkids, and they love her. However, Sarah is very insecure about her place in their lives. She wanted to adopt the kids, but they weren't interested. None of the kids call Sarah "mom."

Nevertheless, it's evident that they love her. There's no "you're not my mom; you can't tell me what to do" scenario. They just reserve the term "mom" for their biological mother.