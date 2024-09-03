Woman concerned that she 'RUINED her husband and their marriage'; 'I know I crossed a line.'

I would encourage you to tell your husband when he’s ready to talk, how you truly feel about who he has been as a husband and father. Express the quality and traits that you see are amazing about him beyond and despite of his father.

While he may already know, show him you see it, and that you respect that even more now.

Encourage your husband that you want to be someone he’s comfortable to talk to about his father, but you do want this to be on his time and not your own. Tell him that you see what happens when you try to control the situation and make him and how it’s led to these awful choices.