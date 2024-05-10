Woman confesses to stalking husband for 2 years before meeting him; he says, 'That's not cute, it's psychotic.' AITA? UPDATED

honeydodummm writes:

Hey there OP. Give yourself some grace. I was also an obsessive 14 year old girl once. What. A. Weirdo. Lol! You did start with this intention, but once it was happening did you not truly start to care about your husband and BIL?

I mean, if you'd found out some weird or scary things about this man, would you have continued being friends or pursuing him? Do you think it's possible he was also sorta hoping for this?

Also, you are not in control of him. He could have said no or had been seriously dating someone else. I just feel like you're not being kind to your 14 year old self, and she deserves some understanding, too!