Woman considers abandoning BF after his reaction to neighbor's baby. AITA? UPDATED 2X

Every day, he goes on about how he hopes the baby will FINALLY shut up, and how rude it is that the baby cries, and how he can't believe that the parents allow him to make noise like that...

He ignores me when I try to tell him that it's just a baby and that the parents are doing what they can. I mean, I'm sure they're a lot more annoyed than we are! Then, at night, if he's woken up by the baby crying (which happens almost every night), he'll wake ME up and start complaning about it.

I've also told him many times to get earplugs or, if it annoys him so much, we can stay at his appartement sometimes, but he always says that he "doesn't want to give in", whatever that means.