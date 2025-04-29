Woman considers divorce after husband calls her 'replaceable,' 'of COURSE my mom comes first.' 'AITA?

Hi, I’m a 32F and my husband (36M) and I have been married for 7 years, together for 10. I fell in love with him at first sight, but it took him a while to develop feelings for me. Eventually we got married, and overall, we’ve had a happy marriage.
Two days ago, I was scrolling through Instagram and came across a video asking: “Who comes first: your mom, your wife, or your daughter?” I was curious and checked the comments and I saw my husband's.
He wrote: “Of course my mom comes first because she raised me, then my daughter because she’s my child, then my wife because you can’t replace your mom or your child.”
It felt like a knife in my heart. This is the man I’ve given years of my life to, my love, my effort and he sees me as the replaceable one. I couldn’t stomach it. I brought it up and it turned into a heated argument. At one point, he said: “Mothers are unique, you either have one or you don’t. Wives can be replaced.”
So I said, “Then maybe it’s time for a change,” and I left. Now I’m seriously considering divorce. I’ve scheduled a meeting with a lawyer. He’s been calling me nonstop, saying I am overreacting and taking it too far. So, AITA for not being okay with being seen as replaceable?
MuttFett said:
The real problem is he said his mom comes first ahead of his daughter.
CozyBvnnies said:
Well…if you are so replaceable, he should be ok with you exploring your replacement options too right? NTA!
Simple_Assumption577 said:
NTA. He told you where you stand, believe him.
SayuriKitsune said:
I would divorce a man who says that about me. Mum loves you because its your mum, kids love you because you are their parent, but your spouse love you for who you are, they had chosen you.
Content-Plenty-268 said:
NTA. If he’s telling you you’re overreacting and taking it too far — instead of apologizing his a off and trying to make it up to you — you’re moving in the right direction. He’s not afraid of losing you, he’s just annoyed. Go!
UndebateableMom said:
NTA - and notice that his go-to response to you is to blame you. No apology. And if he does try to apologize, remember that "I'm sorry you got upset" isn't an apology.
MeltedWellie said:
Call me replaceable, you now have a vacancy to fill. I'm gone. I would 100% respect my husband to put our daughter first, the fact that yours doesn't OP? I would have questions. NTA.