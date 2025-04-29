Woman considers divorce after husband calls her 'replaceable,' 'of COURSE my mom comes first.' 'AITA?

"AITA for considering divorce because my husband said I’m 'replaceable?'"

Hi, I’m a 32F and my husband (36M) and I have been married for 7 years, together for 10. I fell in love with him at first sight, but it took him a while to develop feelings for me. Eventually we got married, and overall, we’ve had a happy marriage.

Two days ago, I was scrolling through Instagram and came across a video asking: “Who comes first: your mom, your wife, or your daughter?” I was curious and checked the comments and I saw my husband's.

He wrote: “Of course my mom comes first because she raised me, then my daughter because she’s my child, then my wife because you can’t replace your mom or your child.”