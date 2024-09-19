Woman considers leaving her BF because of his sister; 'Her behavior is CREEPING ME OUT.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

Now they are posting things about me on social media and people are saying horrible things about me. They continue to find ways to message me and threaten me. I don’t know why they won’t just leave me alone.

I’ve reported everything, trying to at least get a restraining order or something to keep him away from me. I’m stuck because I can’t do anything unless he hurts me physically.

So I’m sorry if this isn’t the update you wanted but it’s all I have. Yes I’m alive, I’ve broken up with him as much as I can, and now I'm forced to just wait to see if he leaves me alone or finally hurts me.