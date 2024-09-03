Woman CONVINCED her husband fathered his best friend's children; 'Our kids are teenagers now, I'm FREAKED OUT.' UPDATED

When this woman is paranoid about her husband, she asks the internet:
This began as a dark, intrusive thought that I could never shake off, and over the years it has bloomed into a poison flower that infects my entire psyche.
I’m a forty-two year old woman. My husband “Luke” is 43, and so is “Amy.” I met Luke in college, but he’s known Amy since they were about 7. They did everything together and understood each other implicitly. They were best friends. They’ve always insisted that they are surrogate siblings to each other.
Naturally I, as a new girlfriend, felt a little threatened by Amy and her closeness to Luke, but they both reassured me I had nothing to worry about. That their bond was not romantic and had never been se%ual.
That Amy really was just the sister that Luke never had. I believed them, and it didn’t take long for me to forget any and all insecurity I had about Amy. She became my friend too. She officiated our wedding.
Luke and I have built a wonderful life together and we always had a strong relationship. After we got married and moved in together, we still saw a lot of Amy, and I was fine with that.
I’ve passed many a night on the town trying to help Amy find a man, as she has always lamented how she is unlucky in love. Luke and I started to have children after we were married, and, at around the same point, so did Amy.
For further context, my children are Sophie, (15) Owen, (12) Louise, (10) and Carter (6) Amy’s children are Tom, (17) Kaylee, (14) and twins, Adam and Jenna, (9)
Now, Amy was not in a relationship at this point. She was not married. As far as I knew, she was “dating” but not consistently. As Luke and I had more kids and our family grew, periodically Amy would find herself pregnant as well.
It happened a few times, and Luke and I never knew anything about the father(s) in question. I kind of assumed that maybe Amy was sleeping around and not keeping in contact with her one-night stands.
Luke agreed this was probably the answer. While I did ask each time if Amy knew the paternity, she always said no, and she didn't seem that worried about the idea of raising kids on her own, so I didn’t pester her.
Of course, she had us to support her, so there was that. While Amy never asked for any help, of course Luke was never going to let his best friend struggle to stay afloat when she had children to raise.
Financially, we are very fortunate and privileged. I have a job that pays handsomely and Luke also had wealthy parents who already knew and loved Amy, so they were happy to provide for her.
(My in-laws defy all stereotypes, they are the kindest and gentlest people.) So we were able to support Amy. To get her somewhere to stay with her kids. People might be tempted to call her a leech, but I never saw it that way. None of us did. She needed help and we could provide it.
I also know people are going to criticize her for her lack of responsibility and question why she never used more reliable birth control. Honestly?
That is a long story that I don’t want to get into because even I don’t fully understand her reasoning, but it was quite important to her that she never be on birth control and that whatever came of that choice, she would accept.
It wasn’t religiously motivated, I know that, but it was that degree of significance to Amy. She really did not want to take birth control. She’s explained it to me more than once but I’m still not clear on why.
Of course, Amy being Luke’s best friend since they were kids, it’s not unreasonable that sometimes they hang out together while I’m not there. Hey, that’s fine. Sometimes I hang out with Amy one-on-one as well, though Luke does it more. She was his friend first.
This included him going over to where she was staying and at times, sleeping over there. Was I a fool to trust him and believe nothing was going on? Perhaps. But for years, they presented as being “buddies.” Like siblings. I didn’t pick up on any vibes between them, not ever.
As one can expect, our children were brought up together. Not in the same house, (our home is decently sized but even we don’t have the room for eight kids.)
But we made sure Amy’s children met ours from a young age, and they always got along and strong bonds of friendship have formed over the years, which is good. Especially if I’m right, and they share blood.
I’ve been dawdling getting to the main point. Yes. I have come to suspect that Luke fathered at least one of Amy’s kids, if not all of them. Frankly, I do suspect they are all his. I would never have believed my husband to be capable of such a thing, and he’s given me no indication that he is the unfaithful sort.
But he does spend a lot of time with Amy, and I have to confess I cannot remember seeing her with any real boyfriend over the years. She would talk to men at bars and parties, I would try to be her wing-man, and so on.
But nothing ever seemed to really happen, so when she got pregnant the first time, I was curious. When it happened again, and again, I began to wonder if she had some sort of secret fella who she didn't want us to know about for whatever reason. But I couldn’t think of any reason why she would hide him, especially from her children.
After Carter, our youngest, was born, Luke and I agreed that the time had come for him to have a vasectomy. Amy’s twins had come just a couple of years prior. Of course, after the procedure, Luke and I continued to make love but I no longer had to think about pregnancy.
Meanwhile, Amy never got pregnant again, after the twins. Is it a coincidence that Luke had a vasectomy and then both of us stopped getting pregnant? I don’t know. But Luke would still visit her, and he wasn’t just going to see her, but checking up on her children as well.
In general, I should have paid more attention to it sooner, but Luke has always acted like a father to them, especially as they’ve gotten older. He’s the father they never had. He doesn’t neglect me, or our children, not one bit.
He’s doing double duty. On its own, the idea that he is a surrogate father to Amy’s fatherless children isn’t inherently suspicious. One could call it noble. But it combines with a lot of other little things.
There is appearance as well. I won’t go into specifics of hair color, eye color, or unique physical traits, because I’d rather limit the identifying factors of the people involved and keep this whole thing as vague as possible.
But suffice it to say, Amy’s children…they certainly look like they could be Luke’s. Kaylee has a very unusual allergy that Luke also has. The twins look very much like him - Adam in particular.
The older Tom has gotten, the more of Luke I can see in his face and personality. While their race doesn’t matter, the reality is that Luke is a different race than Amy, and Amy’s children look pretty biracial. I could easily believe their father is the same race as Luke. Doesn’t mean Luke has to be the father, but…it sure seems like it.
I have never voiced my anxieties to either Amy or Luke. I don’t want to be the “bad guy” and, guilty or innocent, I already know they would flatly deny my accusations and be hurt by them. Imagine if that drama reached the ears of my kids, or Amy’s kids?
Either way, Luke continues to spend time with Amy and her children, just as her children spend time with mine. I have hinted to Luke that I feel needy for more attention and wish he wouldn’t give as much to Amy.
But he either missed my cues or pretended that he missed them. I don’t want to push this idea that he’s favoring her, because it’s not even really true. He’s never neglected me for her. I just. I can’t shake the feeling that Luke and Amy have been intimate before, likely numerous times.
So far as I know, Amy never really wanted to be a mother, either. She wasn’t opposed to it, and when each of her children came into the world she instantly fell in love with them, but motherhood was never really a major part of her life plan or identity.
In the grand scheme of things, when we would talk about the future, she would sometimes mention a husband and children, but it never seemed like something she had her heart particularly set on.
So like, I don’t think this is a case of Luke just “giving” Amy children, I doubt that was the motive for the infidelity. That would have been a side-effect.
I’ve been letting this go and turning a blind eye for years. It was a dark thought in the back of my mind after Kaylee's allergy was discovered, but I dismissed it. Got worse after the twins were born. I dismissed it.
Then, when Amy stopped having babies, I wanted to feel reassured by that. But, Luke had gotten a vasectomy, so if anything, that made my anxiety worse.
There have been nights that I wished the twins were younger, that they had come along after Luke’s procedure. It’s been twisting me into knots for a long time, but I don’t want to be the one who rips our family apart especially since, technically, I could be wrong.
Except now I’m very afraid, because in the last few months we’ve had a new development in our kids’ social circle.
Tom, Amy’s eldest, asked Sophie out. Sophie, my eldest. She’s really blossomed over these last few years and become quite the outspoken beauty, so I’m not shocked to see she’s getting male attention, but Tom asking her out had me thrown.
Sophie said no, but only because I’m quite protective when it comes to her exploring dating, and she knew she’d have to ask me first. I could tell she was flattered and intrigued by his interest and wanted to say yes.
She approached me to talk to me about it, bless my girl, she did everything right. I think she expected I would see things her way and agree that she could date Tom. Much to her surprise, I very firmly said no.
That caused a bit of conflict. She didn’t even want to date him that badly, she just couldn’t understand why she wasn’t allowed to. And I couldn’t explain it to her. All I could come up with was “He’s too old for you” which he is, but it’s not really about that.
When Amy and Luke heard, I was so very curious to see what their reactions would be. If either of them had agreed with Sophie and tried to convince me that the two of them should be allowed to date, I think I would have been relieved and taken that as proof that I was wrong about something going on between them.
Wrong about who fathered Amy’s children. But, the ambiguity continued. They took my side. Both of them put their foot down, though not as fiercely as I did. Luke agreed with me, but he also worried that trying to forbid such a romance would only make Sophie want it more.
He’s probably right about that. Amy seemed more apathetic to the idea. She didn’t want Tom to date Sophie either, and she backed me up, but I don’t know, she just wasn’t taking it as seriously. She seemed to think it was a fleeting crush.
Well, it wasn’t. In the months following those conversations, Tom would spend more and more time with Sophie. They would be alone (or with “other friends”) any time they possibly could. It’s become abundantly clear that Tom is crazy about Sophie and wants to be with her.
(And he definitely wants to be physical, I’ve been watching them like a hawk and noticed his eye wandering many times.) And while I’m doing everything I can to kill this budding romance in the crib, I also am feeling somewhat powerless. Sophie hasn’t outwardly defied me, she’s still just hanging out with Tom “as friends.”
So forcing them to stop spending time together would be unreasonable, and probably encourage more sneaking around. But I’m so afraid that they’re already doing that. My nightmare is that they’re secretly dating, and doing god knows what when no one is looking.
(I’ve observed Tom being rather handsy with Sophie, and she presents no objection whatsoever.) And I just don’t know what to say. I had considered trying to convince Sophie that Tom is “like” her brother, but if she doesn’t see him that way, I don’t really have the power to rewrite their emotional dynamic or the history of their friendship.
I always saw Amy and her children as being like family, but my kids might see Amy’s kids more as “best friends.”
The problem is, of course, that if my husband has indeed been carrying on an affair over the years and I’m right about the paternity of Amy’s children, then Tom and Sophie cannot be anything more than friends under any circumstances, end of discussion.
It can never happen. I feel powerless to stop it, though. Luke has apparently “talked” to Tom about this, as has Amy, but he is unrelenting and he won’t give up on Sophie. I think she enjoys that attention and devotion.
Tom has also confronted me and asked why I’m so against this when I know him very well and I know he would be good to Sophie. I didn’t know what to say other than to fall back on her being too young for him. But that won’t work forever. If, god forbid, they’re still attracted to each other in a few years, then they’ll pursue this with abandon and once they’re legal adults, there’s nothing I can do about it.
Amy and Luke agree with me that Tom cannot date Sophie, but that’s all they’ve really done. They feel just as powerless as me to prevent “teen love.” It genuinely feels sometimes like they’ve just given up and will bury their heads in the sand about this.
Just do nothing and hope the feelings pass as Tom and Sophie get older. Which, yeah, they’re in high school. It’s unlikely Tom will be in love with Sophie forever. But my fear is that she’ll let him do something intimate with her before that time comes, something neither of them can take back.
I am this close to opening a door I cannot close, this close to screaming at Luke that all this wouldn’t be happening if he hadn’t cheated on me these many years.
If he hadn’t been all but raising a second family with his “surrogate sister” behind my back. Now Luke’s son wants to f our daughter, his ACTUAL sister, because as far as he knows, she’s just his childhood friend. And it’s all Luke and Amy’s fault for what they’ve done.
If I speak up, everything gets blown to hell. On the off chance that I am wrong, I’m a horrible monster who accused the love of my life and one of my closest friends of doing something horrible. If I’m right, it still tears our entire structure apart.
The family and social unit we’ve become over the last several years is gone, and everyone will be stressed and upset even if Luke and I don’t divorce. If I do nothing, Sophie’s eventually going to sleep with Tom and be his girlfriend.
(And I’m low key terrified it will happen sooner than later, or worse, that it’s already happened under my nose.) I hope to hell this relationship fades as they mature, but what if it doesn’t? What if they wind up being together for years? What if they marry, want to get pregnant someday?
And if I tell Sophie the truth about Amy’s kids, then everyone else finds out too, and that’s going to ruin so many lives. It would shatter my kids’ perception of their father, and their “Aunt Amy.”
Luke is Owen’s hero. I don’t even want to think about how much this would hurt him. And what about Amy’s children? They are innocent. They didn’t ask for this, they don’t control where they came from, and I don’t want to hurt them.
Admittedly I’m not happy with Tom at the moment. A week ago I saw him put his hand on Sophie’s butt and I wanted to knock his teeth out. But even he doesn’t deserve to be burdened by the knowledge that it’s his half sister he’s been fantasizing about.
It’s all so fd up and I don’t know what to do. I’ve been looking the other way and letting my husband and his “best friend” insult me for such a long time now. I thought I could live with it. But this business with Tom and Sophie has me distressed.
faegsy writes:
You don’t even need to tell Sophie yet, first tell your hunny that you have changed your mind and you are going to allow them to date in order to avoid the whole ‘Romeo and Juliet’ of it all.
Then just sit back and watch what plays out, immediately on his face, what he does right after, and in the following hours/day before you even move forward with telling Sophie. If hubby calls Amy right away or especially if one of the other adults stops them then you will have a much clearer understanding of your situation.
Plus, you have lived with n this discomfort for a long time now. If you are going to blow up the whole system you might as well take the time to get prepared as much as you can
knwonbeetl writes:
If you're wrong, and say nothing - no harm, no foul on all accounts. THIS IS A WIN. If you're wrong, and say something - there's a chance your marriage and social unit fall apart (but given the optics how close your husband and his friend are, and the risk of sibling dating
I'd say there's a reasonable chance it doesn't fall apart if your husband understands your POV, especially if you discuss it discretely with your husband first and voice your concerns about the kids dating). THIS IS A SOFT WIN (if handled carefully) / A NOMINAL LOSS (if not handled well).
If you're right, and say something - your husband and his friends get found out. The marriage and social unit falls apart - it's all their fault, and you protect the kids from potential incst. THIS IS A WIN.
If you're right, and say nothing - there's a serious chance the kids engage in incest without knowing. And your husband's infidelity continues to go unaddressed. Consider how the kids will feel in however many years time if this all comes out after the fact. Someone is going to do a 23&Me for the fun of it one day - the truth will come out. THIS IS A HUGE LOSS.
On the face of it, you have an impossible decision to make. If you're able to discretely do DNA tests (you mentioned taking the boy's cheek swab once), I'd suggest you do this. It'll give you the proof you need to raise your concerns with your husband if it comes back positive (I don't know what your local laws are about this though so be careful).
My personal opinion: everything you've said screams to me that your instincts are right. If you say nothing, the kids will end up committing incest. Can you sleep soundly at night if you say nothing and that comes to pass? I'd discuss with your husband discretely and approach it from the perspective of the possible inct.
fles writes:
First things first, this is the 2nd CRAZIEST thing I have EVER read to do with families. Second things second, DNA tests needed ASAP. Depending how long Tom and Sophie have been hanging out for, they have definitely, 100% done the deeds. We was all 15 and 17 once.
Also, they are some crazy match ups. You need to find out how rare that allergy is, and if it is inherited.
If they have hidden it for this long, they would not admit it, even if they was. However, the fact they have hid it for this long and no one knows about it means 2 things. One, there is nothing going on. Two, they are really REALLY good at hiding it.
As cruel as it sounds, have you ever asked Tom if he knows anything about his dad? Does he ever mention it? What has he been told?
Have you ever checked Lukes phone? Particualary, his messages with them lot, and his photo gallery? Has his se pattern ever changed, or did it ever change, unexpectedly?
Did it ever become more or less common? I'm talking mostly about it being more common whilst or after "Amy" had given birth. Has he ever suspected you for cheating as commonly, people that "live a second life" often become paranoid (you are an exception as you have ALOT of reasons, don't worry, you are NOT crazy.