Woman convinced that little girl has gone missing in her town; updates reveal that OP may be 'mentally unstable.' UPDATED 8X

SEPARATE POST:

Sandy Beckett does not exist. I am mistaken. I am wrong, and remember things wrong from my childhood. I am sorry for being a bad daughter, and making up some stupid conspiracy.

Please forgive me if my last post caused any confusion. Send your questions, though I probably wont answer many since im busy a lot. Help is very much appreciated, though I don’t need it anymore. I am grateful for the attention my post received but I was incorrect.

Was I wrong about my sister, yes, I was. Made the whole story up. To do that was wrong and im sorry. Make believe stories about sisters are just silly and im sorry. The whole thing was ridiculous. Last thing I wanted to do was make anyone worry.