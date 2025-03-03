Woman cooks Mapo Tofu for boyfriend, 'I don't like the texture.' AITA? 'He expected me to COMFORT him.'

We then got into a long argument with him saying he expected me to comfort him when he expressed himself feeling guilty after the way I acted/my tone of voice. He said he felt like I was guilt-tripping him.

I felt like I am not responsible for him feeling that way, just the same way I don’t blame him for me feeling disappointed. I just don’t know what more there was to say. I told him he’s free to get takeout, and that I wasn’t mad at him for not liking my dish. Maybe I did have a bad tone, but it might be because I was disappointed. Please help me because I have no idea if I was in the wrong or not.