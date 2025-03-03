Woman cooks Mapo Tofu for boyfriend, 'I don't like the texture.' AITA? 'He expected me to COMFORT him.'

Earlier in the day, I told my bf that I was going to make Mapo Tofu, a dish he’s never had before. It is one I like a lot. He told me he’s never had tofu before so I was excited for him to try it. Since we have different cultures and different taste, I told him ahead of time that if he didn’t end up liking it, he can order out. Not that it matters much, but he’s white and I’m Asian.
When I was making the food, he comes into the kitchen and tells me “Taco Bell seems nice right now.” To which, I tell him I want him to at least eat some of the food I’m making. When I actually made the food, he seemed sure that he wasn’t gonna like it as he told me, “I’ll just try a bite of your bowl.”
And I responded “Why don’t you just get a bowl for yourself?” He responds with, “I told you I don't really eat Tofu.” I was confused because I thought he told me he’s never tried it before. When he took a bite, he said, “It’s good, I just don’t like the texture of tofu.” So I ate my bowl by myself while he prepared the dog's food.
When I’m about to clean up, he asks me, “Are you mad I didn’t like it?” I said “No, I’m not mad, I’m just disappointed. I made this for us.” He said “At least I tired it. You’re making me feel bad, fine I’ll just eat it.”
I was thrown aback because I don’t want him to feel forced to eat something he doesn’t like. So I responded with “No it’s fine, you can get Taco Bell. I’ll just pack this for my sister and I’s lunch." He then said, “I’ll just eat it, you’re making me feel guilty," to which I just shrugged.
We then got into a long argument with him saying he expected me to comfort him when he expressed himself feeling guilty after the way I acted/my tone of voice. He said he felt like I was guilt-tripping him.
I felt like I am not responsible for him feeling that way, just the same way I don’t blame him for me feeling disappointed. I just don’t know what more there was to say. I told him he’s free to get takeout, and that I wasn’t mad at him for not liking my dish. Maybe I did have a bad tone, but it might be because I was disappointed. Please help me because I have no idea if I was in the wrong or not.
b3xcalibur said:
It's not your job to help him regulate his emotions. Tell him to grow tf up. NTA.
Joefers1234 said:
NTA. How old are you guys? He's super inconsiderate.
bevymartbc said:
He wanted you to COMFORT HIM after he said he didn't like your cooking? What a complete snowflake. NTA.
Infinitecurlieq said:
NTA. "We then got into a long argument with him saying he expected me to comfort him when he expressed himself feeling guilty after the way I acted/ my tone of voice. He said he felt like I was guilty tripping him."
Is he...like 13? His emotions are his own and he needs to deal with them himself, you aren't his mom. Honestly he sounds exhausting to be around so it makes me wonder what else you put up with.
BrutalHonestyHere said:
ESH, he told you he’d try it but didn’t like the texture. You should have said that’s understandable and he can get To-go food. You kinda did guilt him with the “I’m disappointed, I made this for us." Then he wanted to be coddled after eating it because he felt guilted. You both suck at communicating.
EuropeSusan said:
NTA and he is acting like a toddler.