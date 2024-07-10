Woman creates 'demanding' relationship contract with husband of 6 years. 'Are these ultimatums too harsh?!' UPDATED 4X

Either way, it’s happening much more than it used to. During my second pregnancy, he offered looking after the kid in the morning so that I can sleep in. He can’t stop me from waking up and being with him at that time, but he does say that he likes having time alone with the kids.

We end up fighting a lot when we’re together. It’s mostly because if he’s not around a lot, I have to get out all my grievances with him while I have him. I feel like part of the reason why he comes home late is so the kids won’t see us fighting.

He’s best friends (or at least used to be, he doesn’t talk to me much about his friendships anymore) with this gay couple.