Woman creeped out by partner when he becomes 'obsessed' with her late husband. AITA? UPDATED 3X

One day we passed by a nearby restaurant and he said it seems like a good place. I said yeah it is, I've been there few times. He instantly asked me if it was with my husband. I said yes.

Then he started with how of course it's a good place for me and how we can't go there now cause the only thing that would be in my mind is my husband.. I snapped at him and told him to stop this shit and never bring him up again. He apologized but never stopped.

When we were still friends I was still wearing my wedding ring but took it off when we started dating. One day and out of nowhere he asked me about the ring. I said it's in my closet.