Woman cuts her hair short, disgusted fiancé says she looks like a 'lesbian.'

The only person that has to live with your body forever is you. Functionally your hair, how you dress, and how you choose to present are only for you to decide. Whatever makes you feel comfortable living in your skin is the right way to live your life.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A%*hole Here Subreddit, a woman asks if she was wrong to cut her hair despite her fiancé's protest.

She writes:

I (f29)have been with my now fiancé (29m) for about six years. In our relationship, I had only cut my hair to shoulder length once, about five years ago (we started dating when I had shoulder-length hair). Since then, I have kept my hair very long (down to my bottom).