Woman cuts off family for their 'negativity' about her SO being a SAHD, 'I'm not a super good mom.' AITA?

I'm thrilled with this arrangement honestly. It has taken so much stress off of me. So for the issue my family fully believes that it is the mans job to work and the woman's job to care for the family. Several family members have voiced their concerns and some have downright said he is being a bum and abusing me financially.

I've told them in no uncertain terms that this arrangement was mutually agreed upon and he has every right to be a father at home. He is the better parent and I make the money. It is no different than having a stay at home mom and I'd never say something so cruel to my mom who stayed home and raised us. It's a hard job.