Woman cuts off parents at 18 when they prefer her 'beautiful' twin sister ; 'Now they want me BACK in their life?! NO!' AITA? UPDATED

So they had to raise me themselves and they didn't enjoy it at all. In their minds the fact that they didn't put me into foster care was a favor in itself, more than what I apparently deserved and that's why they never cared to do more for me.

Their full time and resources belonged to my sister and the small part of it that got to me, they saw it as me taking what's my sister's away. That's how they saw me. No wonder my childhood turned out the way it did.

He said that deep inside they always knew what they were doing was wrong but they could never step up and do the right thing during this 18 years. Why not?