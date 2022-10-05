Woman stops paying her parents' rent to retire early; they demand she continues.

Work to live, not live to work, is a mantra I aspire to. On a popular Reddit thread, one woman has worked enough to live the rest of her life without having to work that hard anymore.
AITA for no longer supporting my family and retiring?
I(38F) recently quit my job at a big tech company making +$200k, and my husband also works similarly in tech. I live very frugally and save 70-75% of my income with my husband. We now have a nest egg big enough to retire and enjoy our passions.
He loves carpentry and makes custom furniture, and I’m dog walking and making custom cakes. Now we make enough to support ourselves since our house is paid off. With our nest egg, I think even with inflation; we should make it for the rest of our lives. So we decided to work for ourselves, but we don’t make as much.