Woman stops paying her parents' rent to retire early; they demand she continues.

Work to live, not live to work, is a mantra I aspire to. On a popular Reddit thread, one woman has worked enough to live the rest of her life without having to work that hard anymore.

AITA for no longer supporting my family and retiring?

OP paid her dues to live the life she wanted.

I(38F) recently quit my job at a big tech company making +$200k, and my husband also works similarly in tech. I live very frugally and save 70-75% of my income with my husband. We now have a nest egg big enough to retire and enjoy our passions.