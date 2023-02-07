Woman cuts off sister for being 'unsupportive' of her fast engagement to older man.

50% of marriages end in divorce is a statistic every person thinking about getting married gets told. That's why if you choose to get married under non-traditional circumstances, you best believe your friends and family will question your decision using that statistic.
She writes:
I (24 F) got engaged to Derrick (30 M) one month ago. Before that, we had known each other for six months. I know that’s not long, but you know when you know. We are madly in love and ready to commit to each other fully.
My sister (26 F) has a problem with that, though. She was supportive of my relationship with Derrick before we got engaged. When I sent her a text telling her we were engaged, she responded by saying, “congratulations.” But then, when I saw her the week after, she got all serious and said I should strongly consider the marriage.