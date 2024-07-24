Woman debates attending at friend's wedding; 'There are FOUR BIZARRE requirements for certain female guests.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

Then she says, "Well, space is limited in the pews. You would take up the space of two people with your purse and oxygen tank."

I said, "No, I would not. I wouldn't bring a purse in and the oxygen tank either sits on my lap or between my feet." (it's like a little backpack.)

Then she said, "Well, having you in oxygen in the photos would be distracting from the other people."

And there you have it. Words were exchanged and she hung up on me. I haven't been removed from any social media YET but I fully expect to be. I already feel awful for being this way at only 50 years old. I didn't choose this.