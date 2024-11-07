Woman decides to leave BF after confession; 'The fact that he confessed in public too...I was humiliated.' UPDATED

"I'm leaving my boyfriend after he drunkenly confessed something to me last night."

My boyfriend and I (both 29) have been together for 2 years now. Before that, we were both married and got cheated on by our spouses.

We were introduced to each other through mutual friends and thought we would get along since we went through the same thing.

I have told everyone us meeting that night was the greatest blessing because he came into my life at a very dark point in my life. In the past two years, we moved to a new town, started new jobs, and bought a house. I travel for work and he works 90 hours a week so we both have no desire to have kids.

I have a brother (31M) who has been with a woman since 2020. They were supposed to get married, but called it off in 2022. Since then, they have been on/off together and really don't have a great relationship.