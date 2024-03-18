Woman decides to expose best friend's affair with coworker, 'something was terribly wrong.' AITA?

I discovered that Sarah was indeed having an affair with her co-worker, Mark (30M). They had been seeing each other for almost a year, behind John's back. I was devastated and felt like I was living in a soap opera.

My moral compass was spinning. On one hand, I wanted to confront Sarah and make her see the gravity of her actions. On the other hand, I didn't want to betray her trust or jeopardize our friendship.

After much deliberation, I decided to confront Sarah. The conversation was emotional and intense. She begged me not to tell John, citing various reasons and promising to end the affair herself. But I couldn't shake off the guilt of keeping such a huge secret from John, who was completely unaware of Sarah's betrayal. I struggled with my decision for days until I finally made a choice.