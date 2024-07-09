Woman defends neurodivergent BF when friends 'bully' hime during SALSA incident. AITA?

Feels like you're going to be apologizing for Mike a lot, and that you apologize for Mike a lot. At what point in all this apologizing do you get that Mike is plainly, simply, the one at fault?

The universe is not going to reshape itself to fit him anymore than it reshapes itself to fit anyone. At what point do you understand that sometimes... there aren't 2 sides?

Or perhaps better stated, at one point does one understand that when there are 2 sides, one of those sides can be wrong? If I hold a rock and say "this is very hard", and Mike says "no its not, its very soft".