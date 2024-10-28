Woman deletes SIL's Netflix account without her consent; husband says; 'Don't be petty.' AITA?

My husband and I share a Netflix account with the Basic Plan (only one screen) and we have an understanding that if one of us is watching something, we let them be and do something else.
Recently, my SIL (who isn’t very pleasant and whom I don’t get along with) asked my husband for Netflix account details. My husband informed me that he would be sharing the login details.
I thought it was a one time thing and was ok with it. But it so happened that every time I sat down to watch, I couldn’t because she was using it. She made profile for herself as well.
Now the catch is, she lives in Europe and I live in Asia so I guess Netflix is cheaper here? Idk.
I got irritated the third time I sat down to watch and couldn’t because she was using it. When I told my husband this, he told me that she hasn’t used it in two weeks. So I assumed someone else is leaching off of me. I signed out of all devices and then deleted her profile.
And now apparently she is pissed and my husband is pissed that I was being so petty. She now wants my husband to create a new account for her from our country so she can use it in her country. I know I was petty, but AH?
anieb writes:
NTA. You were told she wasn't using it, so I'm not sure what the husband can be pissed about here. Signing out and deleting an unused account is the right move when suspecting unauthorized access anyway. Netflix might even terminate your account, they're not meant to be shared between different households, let alone continents.
blmeath writes:
I have a couple of streaming accounts and share them with my girlfriend and her daughter so they could watch in their house. I am talking about Netflix, hbo max, Disney and Amazon prime.
Then her daughter also logged in from her fathers house and her boyfriends house and then her new boyfriends house. And then she decided she didn’t want to visit her mother anymore..I checked the logins for Disney and there were so many logins in multiple cities.
Logged everyone out, changed the password and asked the daughter to not share it. She said she never did. Two weeks later a lot of new logins again. Logged everyone out again, changed the password again and she asked for the new password.
I told her if she wanted to watch Disney she could do it at her mothers house. A couple of weeks later I checked Netflix, same thing. So I locked her out of everything else and also kicked her off the Spotify family plan.
She got mad and uninvited me to her birthday party, which worked for me because I didn’t want to go anyway.
It may not have been my best adult behavior but I am so sick of entitled people who think they deserve what other people work for.
brand7 writes:
NTA. She was usingvyour account without your permission. She was an unauthorized user and was stealing. Did she even offer to give you the money to pay for the new account for her?
You have no obligation whatsoever to let her use your account or pay for her to have one. If you all don't get along or like each other anyway she shouldn't even have asked. She definitely should have asked if you would share the account before using it multiple times.
She would have had to save your info to use it more than once. She was planning on using it multiple times. And by the way your husband lied, she may have told him. If she didn't, then he had no reason to know that it wasn't someone who hacked in. I shared my Amazon Prime with a roommate and when I moved out she accidentally ordered a movie.
She forgot to sign out of mine, but she paid me. She wasn't mad that I changed the password. The only reason anyone would be mad is if they were getting it for free then didn't plan on telling you.