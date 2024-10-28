Woman deletes SIL's Netflix account without her consent; husband says; 'Don't be petty.' AITA?

"AITA for signing out of all devices and deleting my SILs Netflix account that I pay for every month?"

My husband and I share a Netflix account with the Basic Plan (only one screen) and we have an understanding that if one of us is watching something, we let them be and do something else.

Recently, my SIL (who isn’t very pleasant and whom I don’t get along with) asked my husband for Netflix account details. My husband informed me that he would be sharing the login details.

I thought it was a one time thing and was ok with it. But it so happened that every time I sat down to watch, I couldn’t because she was using it. She made profile for herself as well.

Now the catch is, she lives in Europe and I live in Asia so I guess Netflix is cheaper here? Idk.