Woman demands friend drive her everywhere, friend refuses, woman calls her a 'muppet.'

A woman calls her friend a 'muppet' because they won't be their chauffeur anymore.

The friend Maleficent_Eagle7797 writes:

I may 100 percent be the a%#hole here. I have a friend who is 22, and she has her license but can not drive. She is terrified of driving. The driving videos of crashes and her parents being stressed when teaching her really messed her up.

She got her license and then never drove again. Anyway, she needs to drive everywhere. We are in the USA driving is pretty important. Usually, I am fine with picking her up and driving her, but I am so tired of it.

If we go out since I am the one driving, I can’t have a drink, I have to pay for more gas, I have to figure out the route, if she is late, well, I'm late, my complaints go on and on.