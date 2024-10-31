Woman DEMANDS husband change his password; 'It's CREEPY and I don't like it.' AITA?

"AITA for asking my husband to change his password?"

I (23F) recently got into an argument with my husband (24M) about his passwords. The other day, he was calling an insurance company and was asked for his password. He said it was his sister’s name.

And I later found out he used that password for a lot of important things (other insurance companies.) When the call was over, I asked if it was possible if he could change the password into something else. And he immediately got defensive and asked why, saying it’s just a password.

For context, he has two older sisters and 3 other siblings but he’s really close to the oldest one (30F, married.) She’s very clingy and when we get together to see their parents, she’s all over him.