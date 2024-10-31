Woman DEMANDS husband change his password; 'It's CREEPY and I don't like it.' AITA?

I (23F) recently got into an argument with my husband (24M) about his passwords. The other day, he was calling an insurance company and was asked for his password. He said it was his sister’s name.
And I later found out he used that password for a lot of important things (other insurance companies.) When the call was over, I asked if it was possible if he could change the password into something else. And he immediately got defensive and asked why, saying it’s just a password.
For context, he has two older sisters and 3 other siblings but he’s really close to the oldest one (30F, married.) She’s very clingy and when we get together to see their parents, she’s all over him.
She jumps into his arms and hugs him, asks him to get her food, pulls him away from me and touches him (she’s a chiropractor,) etc. I have expressed numerous times that I felt uncomfortable and wished him to have some boundaries now that he’s married. He dismissed me and said I was just being overdramatic and crazy.
I don’t know how to feel because I think it’s great for siblings to be close. However, I still find it uncomfortable that she’s THAT clingy with him. It's creepy. She is very try confrontational and is known to cause drama and not talk to other family members she disagrees with so I don’t want that to happen. Am I in the wrong?
graouch writes:
YTA. "Don't use the name of a close family member as your password because it's pretty easy for people to guess" is good cybersecurity advice. "Don't use the name of a close family member as your password because I'll think you're cheating on me with them" is a sign that you need counselling, both individually and as a couple.
fattthy writes:
ESH. You, for all the reasons everyone else has listed here. The sister, because she's a chiropractor. And your husband because he's enabling a scam artist who cons people into bogus medical treatments.
crmes7 writes:
ESH or Everybody Is Insecure. You are super insecure and a password-change is not going to fix that. Fix your own insecurities.
Your husband is also super insecure. One company or website gets hacked, passwords get stolen and those passwords get tried on many other sites.
He should start using a password manager which generates secure passwords. Small comfort: The password to his password-manager can be anything he chooses. Your name, perhaps.
greatfi writes:
You're absolutely right that he's taking a huge risk using the same password for every website he visits. It's even worse that it's the name of a family member. Hackers know people do this so they look at their target's social media for password clues. Names of children, relatives, pets, sports teams, are all likely passwords.
Everyone, including you, should have a unique password for each site they use and change it regularly. Passwords should be a combination of upper & lower case letters, numbers, and symbols. It's a giant pain, but nothing compared to becoming a victim of identity theft.
If you were genuinely concerned about protecting him from identity theft, I would support you 100%. But then you complain about his sister's behavior which makes me think it's not about security.
YTA for being jealous about your husband's relationship with his sister.