Woman demands that husband consents to open relationship on video before allowing 'ethical non-monogamy.' AITA?

I've been debating about actually posting this for a while but since I don't feel comfortable about discussing this with family or friends I thought I'd come here anonymously. I (35f) have been with my husband (35m) since we were 15 in high school and married him at 25 after our first child was born.
We are each other's only partner for everything and I thought we were good until my husband told me that we weren't. It all started when our first child 10f was born and the dynamics of our relationship went through a shift. I admit that it was a bit of a challenge but I thought we were doing okay until I got pregnant a second time and we had our twins 6m and 6m.
It was rough and between child rearing, both working, taking care of the home, and struggling to save for a bigger place I honestly started to wonder if we'd make it. We went to counseling and once all kids were in school I felt like my husband and I were going to be okay.
We moved into our house, we got a handle on our student loans, got help with child care, received respective employment advances and were able to make monthly date nights for each other where we could just focus on us. It wasn't perfect but I truly believed that we were good.
Then one day my husband approached me about wanting to bring more excitement into the relationship. At first I thought he just wanted to spice things up, which I was down for, and we did but then he started to drop little hints about wanting more and asking me if I ever had any regrets about WHEN we met.
It took a while for me to be honestly with both him and myself but I finally admitted that there were certain I wish we could've done differently and he seized that moment to bring up opening up the marriage.
I was shocked, confused, hurt, and the thought of cheating entered my mind. He assured me that it wasn't and sent me articles and videos about "ethical non monogamy" but I wasn't initially open to it.
Unfortunately, my husband didn't stop and kept pestering me about it to the point where it would ruin our date nights and after a year I relented just to get it over with, but insisted on some ground rules. One of them being that I wanted us both to sit down together and record ourselves consenting to allowing the other to have a partner.
When my husband asked why, I showed him a post about a woman who was in an open relationship with her husband, and one day while she was out with her boyfriend a relative of the husband's saw, took pictures and then confronted the wife with the entire family.
They accused her of cheating and her husband just let her take the fall. I don't ever want to be in that position but my husband dismissed it saying that what happened to her won't happen to us and that no one else needs to be in our relationship, which I found laughably ironic.
I told him no video confirmation of consent, then no open relationship. My husband thinks I'm being paranoid, unreasonable, selfish, unfair and unwilling to compromise. AITA?
NobodybutmyshadowRed said:
NTA. Your husband certainly is YTA. He's been damaging your date nights to pressure you into doing something you apparently don't really want to do, and I think that prevents you from improving your marriage as it is.
He did do a good job of projecting a description of himself onto you: "paranoid, unreasonable, selfish, unfair and unwilling to compromise." Think very carefully about how you will feel if he does find other partners.
The second reason that he is YTA is that he is dismissing your concerns about making it clear that you BOTH, including him, agreed to this. How would it hurt him to make matters between you clear?
Which leads to the third reason he is YTA - apparently, to judge by the stories that we read here, husbands who want a open marriage often mean only for themselves. Apparently they think that they will be surrounded by eager beauties, and their wife won't attract anyone, or won't want to.
Suddenly, when they see that they were totally wrong, they want to close the marriage again, especially if their wife has been more successful at finding alternate partners. Good luck to you!
Ambitious-Effect6429 said:
If he’s bringing up opening up the relationship, chances are good that he already opened it up without your knowledge. In the unlikely event that he hasn’t, he has someone already lined up, at a minimum. NTA and start getting those ducks in line so you aren’t blindsided.
Limberpuppy said:
NTA, your marriage is pretty much over. He’s going fuck who knows how many women while you’re at home with the kids playing happy family. He’s probably not just going to be intimate with them, but date them. Taking the money that should be going towards your family and taking women to dinner and hotel rooms. Is he going to watch kids while you go on dates?
Away-Understanding34 said:
Are you really ok with this? It sounds like you are just opening the relationship to make him happy but will this actually make you happy? The video thing is smart but I think you are overlooking how this could actually affect your relationship. I don't believe he doesn't already have someone lined up.
biteme717 said:
Sorry, but your husband sounds like he is already cheating. I personally would check his phone to make sure he's not. I also think that this is the start of your marriage ending. NTA.
cthulularoo said:
Fair! If you're open to it, an open relationship might work. But it is a very sensitive issue and your concern is valid. If no one ever sees you guys, the video will never be played anyway. Why does he have to worry? Him balking about it definitely makes me think he'll throw you under the bus if this ever makes its way back to his family. NTA.