Woman demands husband spend $70K on their wedding. AITA?

"AITA for expecting my husband to spend $70k on our wedding?"

My boyfriend and I have been dating for just over a year now and he is waiting for me to finish nursing school to propose.

We’ve both agreed on 2027 for the year of the wedding (I understand this may sound like the delusional woman who has not even yet been proposed to getting ahead of herself, but trust me, he brought up proposal unprovoked and has consistently gone out of his way to fly to meet my parents and family on numerous occasions.

We are also of an age (25) where we are certain on what we want).

We are usually good at seeing each others perspectives on most things, but recently there has been one big quarrel. He makes in the ballpark of $110k and I will make $80k+ doing crazy overtime when I graduate this year (I don’t mind working 48+ hour weeks).