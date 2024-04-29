Woman demands immediate separation/co-parenting; 'I am NOT working on this marriage.' AITA? UPDATED 3X

Update 2:

Our counselor tries to put everything as a question instead of making statements. At one point he asked him why he thinks my mother, who only saw me twice throughout my pregnancy, has a better understanding of my medical needs than the OB-gyn who was treating me.

He kept arguing that I was exaggerating the Drs concerns, even though I had the printed notes of diagnosis and Dr recommendations.

My mother has a long history of avoiding doing anything for me by being dismissive, so things affecting me are never important enough or problematic enough to involve any work from her. My husband knows she's like this, but still ran with it as see even your mother thinks you were making things up.

Update 3: