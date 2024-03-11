Woman destroys relationship with mother after she uncovers heinous 40 year old secret. AITA? MAJOR UPDATES.

heartbroken my mom took some time to think but ultimately stayed with my dad and had me about a year later after difficult fertility issues. To this day, Dean has never seen the wrong in what she did and has tried to break my parents apart any chance that she gets.

present day: the story that is above is the story my parents have fed me and anyone else that will listen, for nearly 40 years. But i just discovered that they have been lying to me and it just keeps getting worse.

This all unfolded because i was helping my parents move and i came across an old journal. it was in a box that was going to be thrown out and i can't explain why but i just reached out and took it and started reading... why did i do that...