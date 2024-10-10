Woman devastated that 'best friend' didn't ask her to be a bridesmaid; 'Is this because I'm autistic?' AITA?

"AITA for being upset that my "best friend" didn't ask me to be a bridesmaid?"

My "best friend" got engaged and I was the first person she told and the person she shares all her secrets, news etc with no matter what it is.

Months later she was hosting a BBQ, the night before she text me to say she was "announcing" her bridesmaids at the BBQ and she wanted me to know (at this point I believed her bridesmaids were her cousins like she always said would be the case).

She also still wanted me to go wedding dress shopping, help her plan the wedding etc. I of course told her I was happy for her and would love to. At the BBQ then appears personalised boxes for 3 of her friends and 2 cousins asking them to be bridesmaids.