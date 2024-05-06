Woman devastated when she learns why her fiancé is with her; 'This was a diabolical plan all along.' AITA? UPDATED 3XX

My phone completely BLEW UP with marks messages after I send that. He texted and called me so many times I had to switch off my phone.

He came to my sister's place as he wanted to explain the situation. He promised that it was just a joke like a million times. I said it wasn't cutting it. They disrespected me in my own house, and I didn't want to be with somone that puts me down In order to appear better.

He pleaded her cried he begged me not to end things. When. I wasn't budging he got mad at me accusing me of spying on him and ruining his life (honestly idk).

Then his manor changed once again to apologetic. He eventually owned up to the comment he made, still insisting that it was just a shitty joke.