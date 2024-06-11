Bride devastates her father when she says, 'My Stepdad is walking me down the aisle. You've done TOO MUCH DAMAGE.' AITA? UPDATED

When this woman upsets her family when she decides to let her stepdad walk her down the aisle, she asks the internet:

"AITA if I ask my stepdad to walk me down the aisle instead of my dad?"

When I (28f) was 4 years old, my dad cheated on my mom with his now wife and mom divorced him. She got 50-50 on the custody. I hated going to my father's house because I didn't want his wife to tell me what to do.

My dad reduced his time when he got married. I was 6 at that time and wasn't even invited to his wedding, but his step kids were. His excuse was that I am still bitter and will ruin the ceremony.

Overtime, he only paid just the child support and I was completely neglected. When my dad had my half brother, he was busy with him and ignored me. He even stopped taking me to his house for the weekends.